NMCCL hold frocking ceremony

260109-N-FB730-1021 CAMP LEJEUNE (January 9, 2026) Sailors assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness & Training Command Camp Lejeune take a photo with command leadership after a frocking ceremony on the quarterdeck of Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune, on January 9, 2026.