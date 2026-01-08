(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Poland's Final F-35 arriving at Ebbing ANGB [Image 24 of 24]

    Poland's Final F-35 arriving at Ebbing ANGB

    FORT SMITH, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2026

    Photo by Master Sgt. Jessica Wilson 

    188th Wing

    The last Polish F-35 Lightning II arrives on Jan. 07, 2026 at Ebbing Air Force National Guard Base in Fort Smith, Arkansas. This completes Poland’s F-35 fleet in coordination with their training for the Foreign Military Sales Mission with the 85th Fighter Group. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Patricia Teare)

