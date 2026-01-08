Poland's Final F-35 arriving at Ebbing ANGB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The last Polish F-35 Lightning II arrives on Jan. 07, 2026 at Ebbing Air Force National Guard Base in Fort Smith, Arkansas. This completes Poland’s F-35 fleet in coordination with their training for the Foreign Military Sales Mission with the 85th Fighter Group. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Patricia Teare)