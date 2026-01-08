USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) holds a Change of Command aboard Naval Station Rota, Spain

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

260101-N-JM579-2180 NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Jan. 1, 2026) Cmdr. William Burke, commanding officer, Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117),

delivers remarks during a change of command ceremony onboard Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota, Spain, Jan. 1, 2026. Paul Ignatius is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joseph Macklin)