    USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) holds a Change of Command aboard Naval Station Rota, Spain [Image 1 of 6]

    USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) holds a Change of Command aboard Naval Station Rota, Spain

    NAVAL STATION ROTA, SPAIN

    01.01.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Joseph Macklin 

    USS PAUL IGNATIUS (DDG 117)

    260101-N-JM579-2008 NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Jan. 1, 2026) Capt. Kelechi Ndukwe, commodore of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 60, delivers remarks during a change of command ceremony for the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117), onboard Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota, Spain, Jan. 1, 2026. Paul Ignatius is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joseph Macklin)

    This work, USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) holds a Change of Command aboard Naval Station Rota, Spain [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Joseph Macklin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117), Naval Station Rota, Spain, Change of Command

