    USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) Conducts Shipboard Preservation, Welcomes Naval Surface Group Central in Manama, Bahrain

    USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) Conducts Shipboard Preservation, Welcomes Naval Surface Group Central in Manama, Bahrain

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    01.06.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Indra Beaufort 

    USS Roosevelt (DDG 80)

    260106-N-IE405-1463 MANAMA, Bahrain (Jan. 6, 2026) U.S. Navy Cmdr. Jared Carlson, commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80), right, discusses shipboard preservation efforts with U.S. Navy Capt. Luis Angel Gonzalez, commodore, Naval Surface Group Central aboard the ship in Manama, Bahrain. Roosevelt is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Indra Beaufort)

    Date Taken: 01.06.2026
    Date Posted: 01.09.2026 06:55
    Photo ID: 9472759
    VIRIN: 260106-N-IE405-1463
    Resolution: 5128x3509
    Size: 1.3 MB
    Location: MANAMA, BH
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) Conducts Shipboard Preservation, Welcomes Naval Surface Group Central in Manama, Bahrain [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Indra Beaufort, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) Conducts Shipboard Preservation in Manama, Bahrain
    USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) Conducts Shipboard Preservation in Manama, Bahrain
    USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) Conducts Shipboard Preservation, Welcomes Naval Surface Group Central in Manama, Bahrain

    U.S. Fifth Fleet
    ship preservation
    USS Roosevelt (DDG 80)
    CTF 55
    Bahrain
    CENTCOM

