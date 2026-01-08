USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) Conducts Shipboard Preservation, Welcomes Naval Surface Group Central in Manama, Bahrain

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

260106-N-IE405-1463 MANAMA, Bahrain (Jan. 6, 2026) U.S. Navy Cmdr. Jared Carlson, commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80), right, discusses shipboard preservation efforts with U.S. Navy Capt. Luis Angel Gonzalez, commodore, Naval Surface Group Central aboard the ship in Manama, Bahrain. Roosevelt is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Indra Beaufort)