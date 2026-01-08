USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) Conducts Shipboard Preservation in Manama, Bahrain

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

260106-N-IE405-1362 MANAMA, Bahrain (Jan. 6, 2026) U.S. Navy Operations Specialist 2nd Class Aldwin Zarate, assigned the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80), paints the ship during shipboard preservation in Manama, Bahrain. Roosevelt is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Indra Beaufort)