(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Fitzgerald returns to home port San Diego [Image 6 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Fitzgerald returns to home port San Diego

    U.S. 3RD FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    01.09.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Cyrus Roson 

    Commander, Destroyer Squadron 15

    260106-N-YO707-3180

    Chief Quartermaster Jeremy Kowalski, assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62), kisses his wife after returning to home port San Diego following a 7-month deployment, Jan. 6, 2026. Fitzgerald returns to its homeport of Naval Base San Diego following operations in the 3rd, 5th and 7th Fleets area of operation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Cyrus Roson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.09.2026
    Date Posted: 01.09.2026 01:47
    Photo ID: 9472679
    VIRIN: 260106-N-YO707-3180
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.89 MB
    Location: U.S. 3RD FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Fitzgerald returns to home port San Diego [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Cyrus Roson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Fitzgerald returns to home port San Diego
    USS Fitzgerald returns to home port San Diego
    USS Fitzgerald returns to home port San Diego
    USS Fitzgerald returns to home port San Diego
    USS Fitzgerald returns to home port San Diego
    USS Fitzgerald returns to home port San Diego
    USS Fitzgerald returns to home port San Diego
    USS Fitzgerald returns to home port San Diego

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fitzgerald
    ddg62
    deployment
    US Navy
    destroyer

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery