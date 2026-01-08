USS Fitzgerald returns to home port San Diego

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chief Quartermaster Jeremy Kowalski, assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62), kisses his wife after returning to home port San Diego following a 7-month deployment, Jan. 6, 2026. Fitzgerald returns to its homeport of Naval Base San Diego following operations in the 3rd, 5th and 7th Fleets area of operation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Cyrus Roson)