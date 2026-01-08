USS Fitzgerald returns to home port San Diego

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

260106-N-YO707-1665



Vice Admiral Brendan McLane, commander, Naval Surface Force, addresses the crew using the 1 main circuit aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62), during a visit for the ships return to homeport, Jan. 6, 2026. Fitzgerald returns to its homeport of Naval Base San Diego following operations in the 3rd, 5th and 7th Fleets area of operation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Cyrus Roson)