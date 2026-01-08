U.S. Marines with Regional Maintenance Operations Company North, 3rd Maintenance Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, pose for a group photo at Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 9, 2026. Marines with 3rd Maint. Bn. came together for a battalion-wide group photo as they prepare for the upcoming departure of their outgoing commanding officer. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Rachel Mason)
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2026 22:09
|Photo ID:
|9472526
|VIRIN:
|260109-M-BN442-1031
|Resolution:
|7131x4754
|Size:
|9.58 MB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 3rd Maintenance Battalion Group Photo [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Rachel Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.