(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    3rd Maintenance Battalion Group Photo [Image 1 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    3rd Maintenance Battalion Group Photo

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.08.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Rachel Mason 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marines with 3rd Maintenance Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, pose for a group photo at Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 9, 2026. Marines with 3rd Maint. Bn. came together for a battalion-wide group photo as they prepare for the upcoming departure of their outgoing commanding officer. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Rachel Mason)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.08.2026
    Date Posted: 01.08.2026 22:09
    Photo ID: 9472523
    VIRIN: 260109-M-BN442-1012
    Resolution: 6965x3520
    Size: 7.36 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd Maintenance Battalion Group Photo [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Rachel Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    3rd Maintenance Battalion Group Photo
    3rd Maintenance Battalion Group Photo
    3rd Maintenance Battalion Group Photo
    3rd Maintenance Battalion Group Photo
    3rd Maintenance Battalion Group Photo

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery