3rd Maintenance Battalion Group Photo

U.S. Marines with 3rd Maintenance Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, pose for a group photo at Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 9, 2026. Marines with 3rd Maint. Bn. came together for a battalion-wide group photo as they prepare for the upcoming departure of their outgoing commanding officer. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Rachel Mason)