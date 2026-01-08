(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USACE Huntsville Center 2025 STEM Day [Image 3 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USACE Huntsville Center 2025 STEM Day

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2025

    Photo by Lillian Putnam 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Engineering and Support Center, Huntsville

    STEM Day participant and parent during a planned activity at the U.S. Army Engineering and Support Center, Huntsville building on Redstone Arsenal, photo by Lillian Putnam.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2025
    Date Posted: 01.08.2026 15:56
    Photo ID: 9472223
    VIRIN: 250624-A-CP884-5782
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 2.39 MB
    Location: REDSTONE ARSENAL, ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USACE Huntsville Center 2025 STEM Day [Image 8 of 8], by Lillian Putnam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

