    USACE Huntsville Center 2025 STEM Day [Image 8 of 8]

    USACE Huntsville Center 2025 STEM Day

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2025

    Photo by Lillian Putnam 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Engineering and Support Center, Huntsville

    Maj. John Franklin, Huntsville Center deputy commander, and a STEM Day participant engage in conversation about the different career paths the Army has to offer at the U.S. Army Engineering and Support Center, Huntsville building on Redstone Arsenal, photo by Lillian Putnam.

    Date Taken: 06.25.2025
    Date Posted: 01.08.2026 15:56
    Photo ID: 9472236
    VIRIN: 250625-A-CP884-9642
    Resolution: 5320x3721
    Size: 2.16 MB
    Location: REDSTONE ARSENAL, ALABAMA, US
    This work, USACE Huntsville Center 2025 STEM Day [Image 8 of 8], by Lillian Putnam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

