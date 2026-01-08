(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    17th Sustainment Brigade Uncases Colors Following Middle East Deployment [Image 5 of 7]

    17th Sustainment Brigade Uncases Colors Following Middle East Deployment

    LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Adrianne Lopez 

    17th Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs Section

    The 17th Sustainment Brigade, 17th Special Troops Battalion, and 17th Headquarters and Headquarters Company command teams salute the unit colors during an uncasing ceremony at the Speedway Armory, Jan. 8, 2026. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Adrianne Lopez)

    This work, 17th Sustainment Brigade Uncases Colors Following Middle East Deployment [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Adrianne Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Uncasing Ceremony
    NVNG
    17SB
    Las Vegas
    17STB

