17th Sustainment Brigade Uncases Colors Following Middle East Deployment

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Randy Lau, Land Component Commander, Nevada Army National Guard, talks to Soldiers of the 17th Sustainment Brigade during an uncasing ceremony at the Speedway Armory, Jan. 8, 2026. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Adrianne Lopez)