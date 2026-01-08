U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Randy Lau, Land Component Commander, Nevada Army National Guard, talks to Soldiers of the 17th Sustainment Brigade during an uncasing ceremony at the Speedway Armory, Jan. 8, 2026. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Adrianne Lopez)
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2026 15:53
|Photo ID:
|9472210
|VIRIN:
|260108-Z-KL044-1086
|Resolution:
|1620x1080
|Size:
|1.08 MB
|Location:
|LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 17th Sustainment Brigade Uncases Colors Following Middle East Deployment [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Adrianne Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.