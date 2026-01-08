Crows present at Annual AOC Symposium

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Michael Middents, 950th Spectrum Warfare Group Commander, speaks during the Air Force Program Managers panel at the Association of Old Crows International Symposium & Convention in National Harbor, Maryland, Dec. 9, 2025. The symposium & convention allows for unparalleled interfacing between EW program managers, industry, and the warfighter to discuss vital insights into EW strategies, developments, and new technologies. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Lindsey Weichel)