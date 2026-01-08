(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Crows present at Annual AOC Symposium [Image 5 of 5]

    Crows present at Annual AOC Symposium

    NATIONAL HARBOR, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    12.10.2025

    Photo by 1st Lt. Lindsey Weichel 

    350th Spectrum Warfare Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Michael Middents, 950th Spectrum Warfare Group Commander, speaks during the Air Force Program Managers panel at the Association of Old Crows International Symposium & Convention in National Harbor, Maryland, Dec. 9, 2025. The symposium & convention allows for unparalleled interfacing between EW program managers, industry, and the warfighter to discuss vital insights into EW strategies, developments, and new technologies. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Lindsey Weichel)

    Date Taken: 12.10.2025
    Date Posted: 01.08.2026 13:59
    Photo ID: 9471832
    VIRIN: 251210-F-CA790-1202
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 7.21 MB
    Location: NATIONAL HARBOR, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Crows present at Annual AOC Symposium [Image 5 of 5], by 1st Lt. Lindsey Weichel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

