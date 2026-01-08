Crows present at Annual AOC Symposium

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Andrew Prue, 350th Spectrum Warfare Wing Deputy Commander, speaks during the Mulitdomain Operations panel at the Association of Old Crows International Symposium & Convention in National Harbor, Maryland, Dec. 9, 2025. The symposium & convention allows for unparalleled interfacing between EW program managers, industry, and the warfighter to discuss vital insights into EW strategies, developments, and new technologies. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Lindsey Weichel)