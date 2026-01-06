DoD STARBASE Arizona 20th Anniversary at DM

U.S. Air Force Airmen give a presentation on their job to DoD STARBASE Arizona students at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Jan. 7, 2026. DoD STARBASE Arizona allows participating students to interact with military personnel to explore careers and observe science technology engineering arts and math applications in the military environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman William Finn V)
DoD STARBASE Arizona 20th Anniversary
