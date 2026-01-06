(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    DoD STARBASE Arizona 20th Anniversary at DM

    DoD STARBASE Arizona 20th Anniversary at DM

    DAVIS-MOTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman William Finn 

    355th Wing

    Students from the local Tucson area participate in a Science Technology Engineering Arts and Math DoD STARBASE Arizona demonstration at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Jan. 7, 2026. The mission of DoD STARBASE is to expose the nation’s youth to the technological environments and positive civilian and military role models found on Active, Guard, and Reserve military bases and installations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman William Finn V)

    This work, DoD STARBASE Arizona 20th Anniversary at DM, by SrA William Finn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DoD STARBASE Arizona 20th Anniversary

    STARBASE
    DM
    Education
    STEAM

