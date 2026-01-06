Mrs. Carolyn Culberson Retires from MCRDPI

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Mrs. Carolyn Culberson, the human resources specialist with the Recruit Admin Branch at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island S.C, celebrates her retirement on Jan 7, 2026. Beginning her career in 1987, Mrs. Culberson retires after dedicating nearly 40 years of her time to the Marine making process. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Ayden Cassano)