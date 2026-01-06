(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Mrs. Carolyn Culberson Retires from MCRDPI [Image 1 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Mrs. Carolyn Culberson Retires from MCRDPI

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Ayden Cassano 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Mrs. Carolyn Culberson, the human resources specialist with the Recruit Admin Branch at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island S.C, celebrates her retirement on Jan 7, 2026. Beginning her career in 1987, Mrs. Culberson retires after dedicating nearly 40 years of her time to the Marine making process. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Ayden Cassano)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.07.2026
    Date Posted: 01.07.2026 16:12
    Photo ID: 9470751
    VIRIN: 260107-M-OL563-1027
    Resolution: 6621x4416
    Size: 10.75 MB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mrs. Carolyn Culberson Retires from MCRDPI [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Ayden Cassano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Mrs. Carolyn Culberson Retires from MCRDPI
    Mrs. Carolyn Culberson Retires from MCRDPI
    Mrs. Carolyn Culberson Retires from MCRDPI
    Mrs. Carolyn Culberson Retires from MCRDPI
    Mrs. Carolyn Culberson Retires from MCRDPI
    Mrs. Carolyn Culberson Retires from MCRDPI

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ERR
    MCRDPI
    ceremony
    celebration
    award
    retirement

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery