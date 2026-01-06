(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Letters from Santa at NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville site NS Guantanamo Bay [Image 2 of 2]

    Letters from Santa at NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville site NS Guantanamo Bay

    NAVAL STATION GUANTANAMO BAY, CUBA

    12.23.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville

    More than 75 kids wrote Christmas letters to Santa and dropped them off at the Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba Post Office. With the help of Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center Jacksonville Postal teammates and Old Saint Nick's elves, each child received a letter in response from Santa himself. (Courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Letters from Santa at NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville site NS Guantanamo Bay [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

