Letters from Santa at NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville site NS Guantanamo Bay

More than 75 kids wrote Christmas letters to Santa and dropped them off at the Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba Post Office. With the help of Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center Jacksonville Postal teammates and Old Saint Nick's elves, each child received a letter in response from Santa himself. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|12.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.07.2026 09:00
|Photo ID:
|9469938
|VIRIN:
|251223-N-N1901-1002
|Resolution:
|2544x3696
|Size:
|2.66 MB
|Location:
|NAVAL STATION GUANTANAMO BAY, CU
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
