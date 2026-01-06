Letters from Santa at NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville site NS Guantanamo Bay

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Photo of letters from Santa Claus to kids at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, December 23, 2025. More than 75 kids wrote Christmas letters to Santa and dropped them off at the NS Guantanamo Bay, Cuba Post Office. With the help of Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Jacksonville Postal teammates and Old Saint Nick's elves, each child received a letter in response from Santa himself. (Courtesy photo)