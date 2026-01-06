(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SCSTC Mayport Frocking Ceremony [Image 1 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    SCSTC Mayport Frocking Ceremony

    MAYPORT, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    12.29.2025

    Photo by SCSTC Public Affairs 

    Surface Combat Systems Training Command (SCSTC)

    MAYPORT, Fla. (Dec. 29, 2025) Surface Combat Systems Training Command Mayport's Yeoman 3rd Class Cook poses for a photo after being frocked to Yeoman 2nd Class during a ceremony onboard Naval Station Mayport. (U.S. Navy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.29.2025
    Date Posted: 01.07.2026 08:38
    Photo ID: 9469922
    VIRIN: 251229-N-N0443-3003
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 586.8 KB
    Location: MAYPORT, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SCSTC Mayport Frocking Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by SCSTC Public Affairs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SCSTC Mayport Frocking Ceremony
    SCSTC Mayport Frocking Ceremony
    SCSTC Mayport Frocking Ceremony
    SCSTC Mayport Frocking Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SCSTC
    Surface Combat Systems Training Command
    SCSTC MAYPORT
    Surface Combat Systems Training Command Mayport

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery