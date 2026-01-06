(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    NSA Souda Bay Joins Host Nation in Celebrating Epiphany Day [Image 10 of 10]

    NSA Souda Bay Joins Host Nation in Celebrating Epiphany Day

    GREECE

    01.05.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Andrew Eder 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Jan. 6, 2026) Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay personnel participate in “Epiphany Day”, a major Greek holiday, in Chania, Greece, Jan. 6, 2026. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Eder)

    Team Souda, Souda Bay, Crete, Greece, Navy Region Europe Africa Central (EURAFCENT)

