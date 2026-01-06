NSA Souda Bay Joins Host Nation in Celebrating Epiphany Day

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Jan. 6, 2026) Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay personnel participate in “Epiphany Day”, a major Greek holiday, in Chania, Greece, Jan. 6, 2026. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Eder)