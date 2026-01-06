(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USS Mitscher (DDG 57) Sailor logs readings in engine room [Image 5 of 5]

    USS Mitscher (DDG 57) Sailor logs readings in engine room

    ARABIAN GULF

    01.01.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class William McCann 

    USS Mitscher (DDG 57)

    U.S. Navy Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) Seaman Samuel Roush logs readings in a main machinery room in the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mitscher (DDG 57), Jan. 1, 2025. Mitscher is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility.

    USS Mitscher (DDG 57) Sailor logs readings in engine room

