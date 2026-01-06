(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USS Mitscher (DDG 57) Sailor stands aft lookout watch on flight deck [Image 3 of 5]

    USS Mitscher (DDG 57) Sailor stands aft lookout watch on flight deck

    ARABIAN GULF

    01.01.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class William McCann 

    USS Mitscher (DDG 57)

    U.S. Navy Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Eric Simpore stands aft lookout watch on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mitscher (DDG 57), Jan. 1, 2025. Mitscher is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility.

    Date Taken: 01.01.2026
    Date Posted: 01.07.2026
    Location: ARABIAN GULF
