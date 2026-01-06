(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) Returns to Homeport [Image 2 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) Returns to Homeport

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Lordin Kelly 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) returns to its homeport of Naval Base San Diego following operations in the U.S. 3rd, 5th and 7th Fleets, Jan. 6, 2025. An integral part of the U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet leads naval forces in the Indo-Pacific and provides the realistic, relevant training necessary to execute the U.S. Navy's role across the full spectrum of military operations. U.S. 3rd Fleet works together with allies and partners to advance freedom of navigation and overflight, the rule of law and other principles that underpin security for the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Lordin Kelly)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.06.2026
    Date Posted: 01.06.2026 21:36
    Photo ID: 9469696
    VIRIN: 260106-N-WN039-1006
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 8.91 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) Returns to Homeport [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Lordin Kelly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) Returns to Homeport
    USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) Returns to Homeport
    USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) Returns to Homeport
    USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) Returns to Homeport
    USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) Returns to Homeport
    USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) Returns to Homeport
    USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) Returns to Homeport
    USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) Returns to Homeport

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DDG 62
    USNavy
    C3F
    Navy250
    Homecoming

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery