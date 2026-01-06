USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) Returns to Homeport

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chief Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) Bruce Salazar, from San Diego, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) reunites with family after the ship’s return to its homeport of Naval Base San Diego following operations in the U.S. 3rd, 5th and 7th Fleets, Jan. 6, 2025. An integral part of the U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet leads naval forces in the Indo-Pacific and provides the realistic, relevant training necessary to execute the U.S. Navy's role across the full spectrum of military operations. U.S. 3rd Fleet works together with allies and partners to advance freedom of navigation and overflight, the rule of law and other principles that underpin security for the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Lordin Kelly)