(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    A Day in the Life: MEDEVAC Crew Chief (15T 2F) [Image 2 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    A Day in the Life: MEDEVAC Crew Chief (15T 2F)

    SOUTH KOREA

    12.17.2025

    Photo by Spc. Kalisber Ortega 

    2nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    U.S. Army Sgt. David Anderson serves as a MEDEVAC helicopter crew chief with C Company, 3rd Battalion, 2nd General Support Aviation Battalion, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK–U.S. Combined Division. With more than 14 years of Army service, Anderson maintains and repairs UH-60M Black Hawk helicopters and serves as a flight instructor, training paramedics and crew chiefs to ensure mission-ready aircrews for medical evacuation operations across the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Army photo by KPfc. JungHwan Yoon)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.17.2025
    Date Posted: 01.06.2026 20:48
    Photo ID: 9469684
    VIRIN: 251218-A-VH016-3076
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 800.64 KB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A Day in the Life: MEDEVAC Crew Chief (15T 2F) [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Kalisber Ortega, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    A Day in the Life: MEDEVAC Crew Chief (15T 2F)
    A Day in the Life: MEDEVAC Crew Chief (15T 2F)
    A Day in the Life: MEDEVAC Crew Chief (15T 2F)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    2ID
    U.S.Army
    2CAB
    EighthArmy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery