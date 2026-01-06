A Day in the Life: MEDEVAC Crew Chief (15T 2F)

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. David Anderson serves as a MEDEVAC helicopter crew chief with C Company, 3rd Battalion, 2nd General Support Aviation Battalion, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK–U.S. Combined Division. With more than 14 years of Army service, Anderson maintains and repairs UH-60M Black Hawk helicopters and serves as a flight instructor, training paramedics and crew chiefs to ensure mission-ready aircrews for medical evacuation operations across the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Army photo by KPfc. JungHwan Yoon)