U.S., Mexican and Canadian forces train together during Fuerzas Amigas 2025

A U.S. Army helicopter conducts aerial operations during Fuerzas Amigas 25 at Fort Hood, Texas, Dec. 11. Aviation assets were integrated into search-and-rescue and medical evacuation training alongside Mexican and Canadian military partners.
(U.S. Army photo by Spc. Julian A. Winston)
|Date Taken:
|12.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2026 21:20
|Photo ID:
|9469681
|VIRIN:
|251211-A-XN888-1003
|Resolution:
|5168x3448
|Size:
|1.42 MB
|Location:
|FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
