Date Taken: 12.11.2025 Date Posted: 01.06.2026 21:20 Photo ID: 9469681 VIRIN: 251211-A-XN888-1003 Resolution: 5168x3448 Size: 1.42 MB Location: FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, U.S., Mexican and Canadian forces train together during Fuerzas Amigas 2025 [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Julian Winston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.