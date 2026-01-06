(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S., Mexican and Canadian forces train together during Fuerzas Amigas 2025 [Image 3 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S., Mexican and Canadian forces train together during Fuerzas Amigas 2025

    FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    12.11.2025

    Photo by Spc. Julian Winston 

    1st Cavalry Division

    A U.S. Army helicopter conducts aerial operations during Fuerzas Amigas 25 at Fort Hood, Texas, Dec. 11. Aviation assets were integrated into search-and-rescue and medical evacuation training alongside Mexican and Canadian military partners.
    (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Julian A. Winston)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.11.2025
    Date Posted: 01.06.2026 21:20
    Photo ID: 9469681
    VIRIN: 251211-A-XN888-1003
    Resolution: 5168x3448
    Size: 1.42 MB
    Location: FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S., Mexican and Canadian forces train together during Fuerzas Amigas 2025 [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Julian Winston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    FA25

