U.S., Mexican and Canadian forces train together during Fuerzas Amigas 2025

A service member cuts wood to support trenching operations during Fuerzas Amigas 25 at Fort Hood, Texas, Dec. 11. The multinational disaster-response exercise brought together U.S., Mexican and Canadian forces to rehearse engineering tasks used to stabilize terrain and support rescue operations following a simulated disaster. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Julian A. Winston)