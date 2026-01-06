Snow removal on JBER

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force snow removal vehicle operators assigned to the 773d Civil Engineer Squadron remove snow from the flightline at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Jan. 6, 2026. The Civil Engineer Airmen and staff work continuously in any climate to keep the JBER flight line operational. (U.S. Air Force photo by Nicholas Holland)