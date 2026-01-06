(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Snow removal on JBER [Image 1 of 3]

    Snow removal on JBER

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2026

    Photo by Nicholas Holland 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson   

    A snow removal vehicle assures safe access to flightline areas at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Jan. 6, 2026. The 773d Civil Engineer Airmen and staff work continuously in any climate to keep the JBER flight line operational. (U.S. Air Force photo by Nicholas Holland)

    Date Taken: 01.06.2026
    Date Posted: 01.06.2026 18:51
    Photo ID: 9469622
    VIRIN: 260106-F-WX052-3314
    Resolution: 3856x2571
    Size: 6.23 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Snow removal on JBER [Image 3 of 3], by Nicholas Holland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JBER
    Snow Removal
    Alaska

