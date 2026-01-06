USS Stockdale conducts routine operations

U.S. Sailors, assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Stockdale (DDG 106) and Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 37, prepare to launch an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter while underway in the Caribbean Sea, Dec. 31, 2025. U.S. military forces are deployed to the Caribbean in support of the U.S. Southern Command mission, Department of War-directed operations, and the president’s priorities to disrupt illicit drug trafficking and protect the homeland. (U.S. Navy photo)
