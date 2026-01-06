Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC), headquartered at the Washington Navy Yard in Washington, DC, is responsible for worldwide U.S. Navy shore installation management as the Navy's shore integrator, designing and developing integrated solutions for sustainment and development of Navy shore infrastructure. With more than 53,000 military and civilian personnel worldwide across 10 regions, 70 installations, and 123 Naval Operations Support Centers, CNIC is responsible for the operations, maintenance and quality of life programs to support the Navy's Fleet, Fighter, and Family. "Fleet" represents the operating forces of the Navy. CNIC ensures all installation requirements necessary to train and operate the Fleets (Ports, Airfields, Training Ranges, etc.) are maintained and ready regardless of tempo. "Fighter" represents the men and women in the operating forces. CNIC ensures the installation's ability to facilitate the manning, training and equipping of the Navy's fighting force never skips a beat. "Family" represents the men and women of the armed forces and their families. To ensure our fighting force is supported on all fronts, our Family and Community Services, Housing and Safety efforts provide the "peace of mind" to allow "Big" Navy to operate effectively.