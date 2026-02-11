Red Hill Lessons Learned: Bulk Fuels Realignment Strengthens Accountability and Fleet Support

Photo By Destiny Sibert | Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC), headquartered at the Washington Navy Yard in Washington, DC, is responsible for worldwide U.S. Navy shore installation management as the Navy's shore integrator, designing and developing integrated solutions for sustainment and development of Navy shore infrastructure. With more than 53,000 military and civilian personnel worldwide across 10 regions, 70 installations, and 123 Naval Operations Support Centers, CNIC is responsible for the operations, maintenance and quality of life programs to support the Navy's Fleet, Fighter, and Family. "Fleet" represents the operating forces of the Navy. CNIC ensures all installation requirements necessary to train and operate the Fleets (Ports, Airfields, Training Ranges, etc.) are maintained and ready regardless of tempo. "Fighter" represents the men and women in the operating forces. CNIC ensures the installation's ability to facilitate the manning, training and equipping of the Navy's fighting force never skips a beat. "Family" represents the men and women of the armed forces and their families. To ensure our fighting force is supported on all fronts, our Family and Community Services, Housing and Safety efforts provide the "peace of mind" to allow "Big" Navy to operate effectively. see less | View Image Page

WASHINGTON – In a landmark strategic realignment prompted by lessons learned from the 2021 Red Hill bulk fuel storage facility water contamination incident, Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC) has officially assumed command and control of the Navy's vast bulk fuel operations from Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP).

This decisive action centralizes accountability, ensuring a single authority is responsible for fuel operations. The transfer of operations now aligns each Defense Fuel Support Point (DFSP) facility directly under the installation's commanding officer, who is now the single point of authority and accountability for the safe and effective operation of these critical facilities.

As a result of this realignment, CNIC is now responsible for 56 DFSPs across nine regions. The deliberate, multi-phased transfer was formally completed on Nov. 13, 2025, and has ensured that fleet operations have continued without degradation. Additionally, the Navy Petroleum Office (NPO) is now aligned to CNIC headquarters and remains the Navy’s Service Control Point (SCP) for all Petroleum, Oils, and Lubricants (POL) matters.

“This is a significant milestone for the Navy. Taking charge of the bulk fuels mission is a tremendous responsibility, and our team has worked tirelessly to ensure a seamless transition,” said Vice Adm. Scott Gray, commander of Navy Installations Command. “Fuel is the lifeblood of the fleet, and integrating these critical assets under Navy Installations Command will enhance our ability to support the warfighter and ensure resilient and secure fuel distribution across the globe. We are proud to take on this mission and are committed to providing world-class support to our operational forces.”

This transfer supports CNIC's designation as the Shore Type Commander (TYCOM), which occurred in May 2023. CNIC holds administrative control over all Navy installations, coordinating and overseeing their Manpower, Training, and Equipping functions to better support the fleet.

The realignment of the bulk fuel mission is a critical step in fulfilling that TYCOM role. It improves command and control alignment, produces more effective management, and enhances the operational and materiel readiness of the Navy’s critical fuel systems by integrating fuel operations directly into the installation's core mission.

