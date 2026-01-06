CNIC Recognizes Top Shore Installations with Battle Efficiency and Installation Excellence Awards

Photo By Destiny Sibert | Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC), headquartered at the Washington Navy Yard in Washington, DC, is responsible for worldwide U.S. Navy shore installation management as the Navy's shore integrator, designing and developing integrated solutions for sustainment and development of Navy shore infrastructure. With more than 53,000 military and civilian personnel worldwide across 10 regions, 70 installations, and 123 Naval Operations Support Centers, CNIC is responsible for the operations, maintenance and quality of life programs to support the Navy's Fleet, Fighter, and Family. "Fleet" represents the operating forces of the Navy. CNIC ensures all installation requirements necessary to train and operate the Fleets (Ports, Airfields, Training Ranges, etc.) are maintained and ready regardless of tempo. "Fighter" represents the men and women in the operating forces. CNIC ensures the installation's ability to facilitate the manning, training and equipping of the Navy's fighting force never skips a beat. "Family" represents the men and women of the armed forces and their families. To ensure our fighting force is supported on all fronts, our Family and Community Services, Housing and Safety efforts provide the "peace of mind" to allow "Big" Navy to operate effectively. see less | View Image Page

Washington, D.C. (Jan. 6, 2026) – Commander, Navy Installations Command has announced the winners of two distinct installations awards – the inaugural 2025 Shore Battle Efficiency (Battle “E”) Award and the 2026 Installation Excellence Awards. These awards recognize installations for their outstanding performance in supporting the Fleet, Fighter, and Family, ensuring Navy readiness around the clock and across the globe. The two awards honor different aspects of installation performance. The Shore Battle “E” is an operational award that recognizes installations as vital battle forces, specifically for their excellence in generating and supporting combat capabilities. The CNIC Installation Excellence Award recognizes overall outstanding performance consistent with Shore enterprise strategic goals and qualifies the winners to compete for the highly coveted Commander in Chief’s Installation Excellence Award.

"The outstanding performance of this year’s winners is a direct reflection of the dedication and professionalism of our Sailors and civilians," said Vice Admiral Scott Gray, Commander, Navy Installations Command. "They are the backbone of our shore enterprise, and their relentless work ensures our installations are true force multipliers, enabling fleet readiness and power projection around the globe. I am incredibly proud to recognize their achievements and their unwavering commitment to the Fleet, the Fighter, and the Family."

Congratulations to this year's winners for their world-class support and ongoing contributions to the U.S. Navy.

2025 SHORE BATTLE “E” Award Winners

Fleet Concentration/Extra Large Category: Naval Base San Diego, CA Naval Base San Diego, the largest naval installation in the Pacific, earned this award for its world-class operational support to 58 afloat tenants and 251 ashore commands. The base managed over 1,300 ship movements and welcomed more than 13 million personnel, while also making significant quality-of-life and sustainability upgrades by adding 680 EV charging stations and increasing shuttle ridership by over 200%.

Large Category: Naval Station Mayport, FL Naval Station Mayport distinguished itself as the most operational base in the Southeast, supporting over 80 tenant commands by flawlessly executing more than 71,000 flights and 525 ship movements. The station significantly enhanced warfighter readiness by increasing its ordnance storage capacity by 25% and was also recognized with the CNIC Crystal Award for its outstanding unaccompanied housing tenant satisfaction.

Medium Category: Naval Air Station Whiting Field, FL Naval Air Station Whiting Field, the busiest aviation complex in the world, enabled over 1.3 million flight operations and is responsible for training 100% of all Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard helicopter pilots. The installation also demonstrated exceptional resource management by surpassing SECNAV goals with a 26% reduction in energy consumption and a 50% decrease in water usage.

Small Base in the Continental U.S.: Naval Air Facility El Centro, CA Naval Air Facility El Centro was recognized for its critical role as a premier tactical training installation, supporting over 25,000 mishap-free flight operations for U.S. and allied forces. As the winter home for the Navy's "Blue Angels," NAF El Centro's vast ranges were essential for thousands of air-to-ground training sorties that directly enhance the combat readiness of the warfighter.

Small Base Outside the Continental U.S.: Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF) Barking Sands, HI PMRF Barking Sands earned its award for excellence as the leading multi-domain integrated test and training range, providing vital support in the Indo-Pacific. The installation enhanced Fleet readiness by modernizing its infrastructure, improving Quality of Life offerings, and ensuring mission continuity through a landmark energy resilience partnership, while its security programs achieved a 96% compliance rating from CNIC assessors.

2026 CNIC INSTALLATION EXCELLENCE AWARD WINNERS

Large Category: Naval Station Mayport, FL Naval Station Mayport earned top honors for its exceptional performance in supporting warfighter readiness while providing a superior quality of life for service members and their families. The installation's commitment to continuous improvement was evident in its award-winning public works, unaccompanied housing, and emergency services, setting the standard for shore excellence throughout the Fleet.

Small Category: Naval Air Station Whiting Field, FL Naval Air Station Whiting Field was celebrated for its central role in meeting the DoD's global mission by producing nearly 600 new aviators annually. The installation was lauded as a DoD standard in community outreach and a leader in mission resiliency, safeguarding over 20,000 acres of land to protect aviation missions while advancing smart-growth initiatives with local partners.

Nominations were highly competitive, and all installations and activities across the enterprise are commended for their outstanding leadership and world-class support of the Fleet, Fighter, and Family.

