Boots on the Ground: Dyess Airmen Serve Abilene with the We Care Team

Airmen from Dyess Air Force Base support the Abilene, Texas community through the Dyess We Care Team, a nonprofit organization providing hands-on volunteer services to elderly, disabled, and disadvantaged residents. Founded in 2000, the program strengthens community partnerships while developing Airmen’s leadership, teamwork, and technical skills through meaningful service beyond the installation. (Photo Courtesy of the Dyess We Care Team)