Airmen from Dyess Air Force Base support the Abilene, Texas community through the Dyess We Care Team, a nonprofit organization providing hands-on volunteer services to elderly, disabled, and disadvantaged residents. Founded in 2000, the program strengthens community partnerships while developing Airmen’s leadership, teamwork, and technical skills through meaningful service beyond the installation. (Photo Courtesy of the Dyess We Care Team)
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2026 15:03
|Photo ID:
|9469301
|VIRIN:
|260106-O-FN095-8877
|Resolution:
|6250x6250
|Size:
|6.49 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Boots on the Ground: Dyess Airmen Serve Abilene with the We Care Team [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Boots on the Ground: Dyess Airmen Serve Abilene with the We Care Team
No keywords found.