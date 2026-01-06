Boots on the Ground: Dyess Airmen Serve Abilene with the We Care Team

Courtesy Photo | Airmen from Dyess Air Force Base support the Abilene, Texas community through the Dyess We Care Team, a nonprofit organization providing hands-on volunteer services to elderly, disabled, and disadvantaged residents. Founded in 2000, the program strengthens community partnerships while developing Airmen’s leadership, teamwork, and technical skills through meaningful service beyond the installation. (Photo Courtesy of the Dyess We Care Team) see less | View Image Page

On weekends in Abilene, Texas, Civil Engineer Airmen from Dyess Air Force Base can be found doing work reminiscent of classic military duties—surveying projects, solving problems, lifting materials, and working side by side as a team. The difference is the mission location. Instead of maintaining base infrastructure, their efforts extend beyond the installation and into the surrounding community, supporting elderly, disabled, and disadvantaged residents.

The Dyess We Care Team, a nonprofit, brings together Airmen from across the base, along with families, retirees, and civilians, to serve throughout the Abilene area. Through organized volunteer efforts, the team supports everything from individual home repairs to large-scale projects for local nonprofits.

The program traces its roots to a simple phone call made in 2000 by then-Staff Sgt. Gordon Storey, who saw firsthand how increasing operational demands were straining mentorship, teamwork, and connection among Airmen. Believing community service could strengthen what was missing, Storey proposed using hands-on volunteer projects as a way to rebuild cohesion and develop leaders.

“The Dyess We Care Team has grown enormously since its beginnings under the support of Installation Commander Col. Joseph P. Stein,” said now retired MSgt Storey, Dyess We Care Team program director. “What began as a leadership program has grown into a nationally recognized, award-winning nonprofit that continues to expand its reach and purpose every year.”

From the beginning, the We Care Team focused as much on developing confident, resilient Airmen as on completing projects—proving that service to others can be a powerful force multiplier.

Volunteers from every background contribute to the team’s success, but Storey noted that Civil Engineers contribute exceptional technical expertise, making them some of the team’s most relied-upon volunteers. Their strengths in construction, electrical work, plumbing, carpentry, and project planning enable the We Care Team to tackle projects that would typically fall beyond the scope of a traditional volunteer organization.

“Alongside technical skills, CE Airmen contribute strong problem-solving abilities, safety awareness, and an ability to lead teams through complex projects. Other volunteers complement this by bringing creativity, compassion, adaptability, and a willingness to learn,” Storey emphasized. “Together, this blend of technical proficiency and personal dedication allows the We Care Team to complete high-impact projects that directly benefit the elderly, disabled, and disadvantaged members of our community.”

Col. David Benson, former 7th Bomb Wing commander and Dyess AFB commander from 2015–2017, said the Dyess We Care Team made service accessible and meaningful not only for Airmen, but for families and community volunteers as well. After hearing a briefing from Storey, Benson and his family began volunteering regularly, including on a project refurbishing a run-down adult handicap center in downtown Abilene, where volunteers worked together to replace grey, worn walls with bright, colorful artwork.

“My family worked in a room where we painted gumballs on the walls,” Benson recalled. “We laughed, had so much fun, and still talk about it nine years later. What a great experience that helped instill in my kids the gift of giving back to others.”

Of the many projects completed by the Dyess We Care Team, Storey highlighted one that stood out. Airmen and community volunteers came together to support a young boy with a rare medical condition that prevented him from being exposed to sunlight. While the child was away, volunteers quietly built a fully shaded backyard playground, complete with protective covering and lighting so he could safely play after dark.

When the boy returned home, the surprise included a parade led by the Tye Police and Fire Department, followed by the reveal of the playground by “Abilene Spider-Man.” “Watching his joy, knowing what that moment meant for him and his family, is something I will never forget,” Storey said. “It captured everything the We Care Team stands for.”

The Dyess We Care Team’s impact on the Abilene community is unmistakable. Through home repairs and service projects, volunteers help restore safe living conditions while strengthening connections with residents who are often overlooked. Transformation is just as visible among the volunteers, who gain leadership experience, resilience, and teamwork through hands-on service.

Looking ahead, the Dyess We Care Team remains focused on developing Airmen while meeting the needs of the surrounding community. With continued partnerships, future projects, and a commitment to sustainability, the organization continues to create opportunities for Airmen to put boots on the ground and make a lasting difference—on base and beyond the installation.