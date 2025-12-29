NMCB 133 Deployed to Guam

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

251218-N-PY009-1009 SANTA RITA, Guam (December 18, 2025) Construction Mechanic 2nd Class Ian Berkey, right, and Construction Mechanic 3rd Class Josiah Cate, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 133, conduct a maintenance inspection on a forklift on Naval Base Guam, December 18, 2025. NMCB 133 is deployed under Commander, Task Force 75, which executes command and control of assigned Naval Expeditionary Combat Forces across the 7th Fleet area of operations to defend U.S. allied and partner interest. (U.S. Navy photo by Ens Rafael Yu)