NMCB 133 Deployed to Guam

251218-N-PY009-1010 SANTA RITA, Guam (December 18, 2025) Construction Mechanic 3rd Class Josiah Cate, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 133, conducts maintenance for a medium tactical vehicle replacement filter on Naval Base Guam, December 18, 2025. NMCB 133 is deployed under Commander, Task Force 75, which executes command and control of assigned Naval Expeditionary Combat Forces across the 7th Fleet area of operations to defend U.S. allied and partner interest. (U.S. Navy photo by Ens Rafael Yu)