After relentless rainfall in December 2025, the swelling rivers, in Northwest Washington, threatened nearby infrastructure, highlighting the immense challenges faced during the emergency. The Army Corps of Engineers Seattle District efforts to reinforce levees and control water levels were crucial in mitigating further damage and supporting government partners.
|12.19.2025
|01.05.2026 19:31
|9468688
|251219-A-LP637-1934
|6000x4000
|3.5 MB
|WASHINGTON, US
|3
|0
USACE Managed Record Flood Response Operations Amid Severe Weather
