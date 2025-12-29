(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USACE Managed Record Flood Response Operations Amid Severe Weather

    USACE Managed Record Flood Response Operations Amid Severe Weather

    WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    12.19.2025

    Photo by Shelia Fourman 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Seattle District

    After relentless rainfall in December 2025, the swelling rivers, in Northwest Washington, threatened nearby infrastructure, highlighting the immense challenges faced during the emergency. The Army Corps of Engineers Seattle District efforts to reinforce levees and control water levels were crucial in mitigating further damage and supporting government partners.

    This work, USACE Managed Record Flood Response Operations Amid Severe Weather, by Shelia Fourman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USACE Managed Record Flood Response Operations Amid Severe Weather
    USACE Managed Record Flood Response Operations Amid Severe Weather

    USACE Managed Record Flood Response Operations Amid Severe Weather

    USACE Northwestern Division
    USACE

