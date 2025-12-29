USACE Managed Record Flood Response Operations Amid Severe Weather

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Submerged roads and damaged infrastructures serve as stark reminders of the devastation brought on by massive flooding in Northwestern Washington, caused by atmospheric rivers in December 2025. The Army Corps of Engineers Seattle District played a critical role in coordinating and executing flood response efforts in support of local and state government partners. USACE’s provide engineering solutions to reduce risks and minimize damage when the area was overwhelmed by flooding to the region, marking one of the most severe weather events in recent history.