    USACE Managed Record Flood Response Operations Amid Severe Weather [Image 2 of 2]

    USACE Managed Record Flood Response Operations Amid Severe Weather

    WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    12.19.2025

    Photo by Shelia Fourman 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Seattle District

    Submerged roads and damaged infrastructures serve as stark reminders of the devastation brought on by massive flooding in Northwestern Washington, caused by atmospheric rivers in December 2025. The Army Corps of Engineers Seattle District played a critical role in coordinating and executing flood response efforts in support of local and state government partners. USACE’s provide engineering solutions to reduce risks and minimize damage when the area was overwhelmed by flooding to the region, marking one of the most severe weather events in recent history.

    USACE Northwestern Division
    USACE

