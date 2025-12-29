(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Squad Leader Gives Report [Image 4 of 30]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Squad Leader Gives Report

    FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Avery Cunningham 

    181st Multifunctional Training Brigade

    U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class David Fitzpatrick, an infantry observer, controller, and trainer assigned to, 1st Battalion, 337th Regiment (Brigade Support Battalion), 181st Infantry Brigade (Multifunctional Training Brigade), First Army, delivers a radio report while portraying a squad leader conducting enter and clear a building operations so an observer, controller, and trainer (OC/T) can evaluate him during the Pershing Cup Best OC/T Competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, September 23, 2025. The Pershing Cup: Best Observer, Controller, and Trainer (OC/T) competition that challenges OC/Ts from across the U.S. Army with a series of tasks to assess their physical, mental, technical, and tactical skills. OC/Ts are the Army’s warfighting advisors, their mission is to prepare Soldiers and leaders to accomplish missions for combatant commanders worldwide. This annual event is hosted by First Army, held at Fort Stewart, Ga., September 22nd through the 25th, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Avery Cunningham)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.23.2025
    Date Posted: 01.05.2026 18:36
    Photo ID: 9468664
    VIRIN: 250923-A-QI027-1035
    Resolution: 7073x4718
    Size: 8.08 MB
    Location: FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Squad Leader Gives Report [Image 30 of 30], by SSG Avery Cunningham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    OC/T Provides Security
    OC/T Renders Aid to Simulated Casualty
    Squad Conducts Battle Drill while Observered by OC/Ts
    Squad Leader Gives Report
    OC/Ts Prepare for Medical Lane
    OC/T Renders Self Aid during Medical Lane
    OC/T Checks Breathing on Simulated Casualty
    Squad Crosses LDA Under Smoke
    OC/T Observes Squad Cross LDA
    Soldier Clears Buildings
    First Army OC/T Delivers Radio Report
    OC/T Provides Security
    OC/Ts Conduct an AAR
    OC/Ts Conduct an AAR
    OC/T Observes Squad
    OC/Ts Render Aid to Simulated Casualty
    OC/Ts Render Aid to Simulated Casualty
    OC/Ts Gives Simulated Casualty an NPA
    OC/T Covers Simulated Casualty with Blanket
    OC/Ts Strap on Drone Goggles
    Drone Takes Off
    Drone Lands
    OC/T Engages Simulated Enemies
    OC/T Applies Tourniquet
    OC/T Bounds Forward
    OC/Ts Take Cover
    OC/T Applies Chest Seal
    OC/Ts Move Simulated Casualty
    OC/Ts Move Simulated Casualty
    OC/Ts Call in 9 Line

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    First Army
    OC/T
    181st MFTB
    Eagle Brigade
    PershingCup2025

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery