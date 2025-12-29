U.S. B-1B Bombers conduct operations in U.S. Southern Command AOR

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Two U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer bombers fly in formation during a bomber air demonstration over the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility Oct. 23, 2025.



These operations underscore the U.S. commitment to safeguarding the homeland, deterring aggression, and reassuring regional partners.(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Daniel Harrell)