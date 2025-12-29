(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. B-1B Bombers conduct operations in U.S. Southern Command AOR [Image 4 of 7]

    U.S. B-1B Bombers conduct operations in U.S. Southern Command AOR

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    10.23.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Daniel Harrell 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    Two U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer bombers fly in formation during a bomber air demonstration over the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility Oct. 23, 2025.

    These operations underscore the U.S. commitment to safeguarding the homeland, deterring aggression, and reassuring regional partners.(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Daniel Harrell)

    Date Taken: 10.23.2025
    Date Posted: 01.05.2026 13:39
    Photo ID: 9468287
    VIRIN: 251023-F-BY627-1560
    Resolution: 4360x2725
    Size: 9.39 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. B-1B Bombers conduct operations in U.S. Southern Command AOR [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Daniel Harrell, identified by DVIDS

    1CTCS

