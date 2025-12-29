(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. B-1B Bombers conduct operations in U.S. Southern Command AOR

    U.S. B-1B Bombers conduct operations in U.S. Southern Command AOR

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    10.23.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Daniel Harrell 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer prepares to refuel behind a KC-135 Stratotanker during a bomber air demonstration over the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility Oct. 23, 2025.

    The demonstration showcased Southern Command’s ability to quickly mobilize and enable the rapid establishment of credible, combat-ready forces with effective and overwhelming force.(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Daniel Harrell)

    Date Taken: 10.23.2025
    Date Posted: 01.05.2026 13:39
    Photo ID: 9468284
    VIRIN: 251023-F-BY627-1337
    Resolution: 5062x3164
    Size: 9.24 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. B-1B Bombers conduct operations in U.S. Southern Command AOR [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Daniel Harrell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

