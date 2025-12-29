U.S. B-1B Bombers conduct operations in U.S. Southern Command AOR

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer prepares to refuel behind a KC-135 Stratotanker during a bomber air demonstration over the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility Oct. 23, 2025.



The demonstration showcased Southern Command’s ability to quickly mobilize and enable the rapid establishment of credible, combat-ready forces with effective and overwhelming force.(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Daniel Harrell)