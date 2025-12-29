No Bench Players: 655th QM Detachment Prepares for CENTCOM Fuel Inspections

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

RED ROCK, Arizona — On Jan. 3, 2026, the 655th Quartermaster Detachment (Petroleum) cased its colors during a small, intimate farewell ceremony at the Arizona National Guard Center near Red Rock, Arizona, ahead of the unit’s deployment to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility in support of Operation Spartan Shield.